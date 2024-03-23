Mizoram MP accuses BJP leaders of trying to turn India into Hindu kingdom

Aizawl, Mar 23 (PTI) A day after asserting the need to challenge and oppose the NDA government, K. Vanlalvena, Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha member, on Saturday leveled a serious allegation against BJP leaders, claiming they are striving to transform India into a Hindu kingdom.

Vanlalvena, who was named by the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) as their nominee for the upcoming elections to the state's lone Lok Sabha seat, told reporters that the NDA is an alliance formed by various parties, not all of which share the ideologies of the BJP.

"Some BJP leaders with vested interests are trying to turn the country into a Hindu kingdom. The NDA is likely to retain power at the Centre in the upcoming polls. If the NDA government takes steps, which are against the interest of the religious minorities, including Mizo Christians, I shall oppose it vociferously both within and outside Parliament," the 54-year-old MNF leader said.

However, Vanlalvena commended the NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for its contributions to economic development in the country.

He affirmed his willingness to collaborate with other NDA members in Parliament if elected to the Lok Sabha, stressing the importance of NDA's continuity for the progress and development of the nation.

Vanlalvena outlined the protection of Mizo culture and religion and the consolidation of various Mizo tribes under a single administrative unit as his primary campaign agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled for April 19.

He asserted that his efforts during his tenure as a Rajya Sabha member have already begun yielding positive results for Mizoram's development.

At an event following his nomination as the MNF candidate on Friday, Vanlalvena had reiterated the necessity to challenge and oppose the NDA regime.

He had also cautioned against the potential implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if the NDA government returned to power.

Despite being a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and part of the NDA government at the Centre, MNF does not collaborate with the saffron party in the state. PTI COR MNB