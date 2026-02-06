Mizoram MP calls for central probe into alleged land scam

Aizawl, Feb 6 (PTI) Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena on Friday demanded a high-level inquiry into an alleged land deal involving Rs 187.90 crore.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Mizo National Front (MNF) leader urged him to direct an appropriate central investigating agency to probe the alleged irregularities in land acquisition near Lengpui Airport and Sihphir village near Aizawl.

"I am constrained to bring to your urgent attention a matter of grave concern regarding the misuse of central funds and irregularities in land acquisition in Mizoram," Vanlalvena said in the letter.

According to the MP, the state government acquired the land purportedly for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to establish air defence systems.

However, he alleged that the plots were purchased at "exorbitant rates" in direct violation of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The MP further alleged that key legal safeguards, including publication of acquisition notification in newspapers, mandatory consultation with village councils and conduct of social impact studies, were entirely bypassed.

"As a result, public money amounting to over Rs 187.90 crore appears to have been laundered through questionable intermediaries, raising serious concerns of corruption and collusion," the letter read.

Vanlalvena argued that because the funds involved were entrusted for public welfare, a thorough inquiry is necessary to ensure accountability.

"Those responsible for this gross violation of law and trust must be brought to justice. I seek your kind intervention in this matter at the earliest," he said.

The land deal has escalated into a high-stakes standoff between opposition MNF and Congress, and the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) with all the parties calling for a CBI probe after media reports exposed it recently.

The MNF and Congress lodged separate complaints with the state Chief Vigilance Officer and CBI on Thursday seeking the federal inquiry into the alleged scam.

Although ZPM announced that it would lodge an FIR with the CBI to prove its total integrity, the party has since backtracked its stance.

Revenue Minister B. Lalchhanzova told reporters on Friday that the party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) decided not to file a complaint with the CBI for the time being, noting that they would wait to see the progress of the complaint already filed by the Congress.

However, they might do it later if necessary depending on public demands, he said.

"The government is willing to grant prosecution sanction or consent to the CBI to probe the matter if the agency demands it," Lalchhanzova added.

The controversy centres on Rs 187.90 crore paid by the state government to acquire private land for an IAF air defence system or fighter base.

The opposition parties, MNF and Congress, alleged that two individuals, who were not the original landowners, received the bulk of the compensation.

They claimed that one person was paid Rs 70 crore and another over Rs 117.90 crore, while original landowners allegedly received little to nothing.

The two parties also alleged that a process that legally takes years was "fast-tracked" in just 70 days.

The allegations included the waiver of the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) and the failure to notify village councils, both of which, they claimed, were mandatory under the Land Acquisition Act of 2013.

The ZPM government has denied wrongdoing and shifted the blame back to the previous MNF administration.

Lalchhanzova alleged that the previous MNF government tried to sell the land permanently to the IAF during 2019-2021, which would violate state land protection laws. PTI CORR MNB