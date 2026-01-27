Mizoram MP seeks budget allocation for rail link from Sairang to Myanmar border

Aizawl, Jan 27 (PTI) Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena on Tuesday urged the Centre to expedite the laying of the railway line from Sairang near here to the southern tip of the state and allocate funds for the project in the 2026-27 Union Budget.

Speaking at the all parliamentary floor leaders meeting ahead of the budget session, Vanlalvena said a preliminary survey for the railway project to link Sairang with the India-Myanmar border has already been completed, a statement said.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the project not only for Mizoram but also the entire country, K Vanlalvena appealed to the Centre to allocate funds in the 2026-27 budget, it said.

The Mizoram MP also emphasised the need for widening the Aizawl-Sairang road into four lanes to address the increasing traffic congestion, triggered by the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line and sought budgetary allocation for the project, the statement said.

As Sairang rail station is located along the road leading to Lengpui airport, traffic movement has steadily increased after the inauguration of the railway station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year, Vanlalvena said. PTI CORR BDC