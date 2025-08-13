Mizoram MP urges BRO to expedite projects, resolve land issues

Aizawl, Aug 13 (PTI) Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha MP Richard Vanlalhmangaiha has urged the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to expedite the ongoing projects and resolve land acquisition issues in the state, an official statement said on Wednesday.

During a meeting with BRO Director General Lt. Gen. Raghu Srinivasan in New Delhi on Tuesday, Richard urged him to expedite the construction of roads and other development infrastructures currently being undertaken by the organisation across the state, the statement added.

He requested the BRO director general to take steps to ensure that construction of concrete bridges, which has been halted for some time, is resumed, it said.

The MP also sought the director general's intervention in resolving the pending land acquisition issues in Lawngtlai, Siaha, and Champhai districts, it said.

He urged the BRO chief to immediately release the pending additional compensation amounting to Rs 82 lakh in connection with the ongoing construction of Tipa-Laki-Lope-Lopu (LTTT road) project in the southern part of the state.

In response, Srinivasan informed Richard that immediate action will be taken to ensure that the ongoing and upcoming projects are executed, the statement added.

He also assured that pending compensation for LTTT road and land acquisition issues in the three districts will be resolved soon.

Srinivasan said he would visit Mizoram and personally inspect the ongoing projects, the statement added. PTI CORR MNB