Mizoram MP urges Centre for financial aid amid African Swine Fever crisis in state

Aizawl, Aug 9 (PTI) Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha MP Richard Vanlalhmangaiha on Friday appealed to the Centre for financial assistance to compensate families affected by the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Speaking during the zero hour in Parliament, Richard highlighted the severe financial hardships faced by pig farmers in the state due to ASF. He added that the disease has caused financial losses exceeding Rs 200 crore, impacting the livelihoods of thousands of families.

Since February, over 8,200 pigs have died from ASF, and more than 15,000 have been culled to prevent the spread of the disease, he said. Richard also mentioned that pig farmers are struggling to repay their loans and have not yet received any assistance from the Centre.

The Mizoram MP noted that the state government had previously submitted a project proposal of Rs 26.7 crore aimed at improving the piggery sector and containing the outbreak.

He urged the Union Animal Husbandry Ministry to expedite the release of financial assistance to support and compensate pig farmers for their losses.

ASF was first detected in Lungsen village, located in southern Mizoram's Lunglei district near the Bangladesh border, in March 2021. Since then, more than 56,400 pigs have died, and over 42,200 have been culled due to the outbreak, according to officials from the state’s animal husbandry and veterinary department. PTI CORR MNB