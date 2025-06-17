Mizoram MP urges Centre for timely release of post-matric scholarships

Aizawl, Jun 17 (PTI) Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha member Richard Vanlalhmangaiha has urged the Centre to release post-matric scholarships on time, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

During a meeting with Ministry of Tribal Affairs Secretary Vibhu Nayar in New Delhi on Monday, Richard said that students used to face severe crises due to the delay in scholarships, the statement said.

He urged Nayar to disburse the scholarship on time to ensure that students don't face any problems.

The Mizoram MP also urged Nayar that the Tribal ministry give special importance to Mizoram for being a tribal-dominated state and to assist in the development of the people.

Nayar assured that he would make massive efforts to ensure that students receive their scholarships on time, the statement said.

He also assured the Mizoram MP of possible help for the development of the state.

Naya told Richard about various projects and welfare schemes under the Tribal Ministry and asked him that Mizoram apply the same as much as possible.