Mizoram MP urges Centre to expedite work on highway projects

Aizawl, May 8 (PTI) Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha member Richard Vanlalhmangaiha has urged the Centre to expedite the construction as well as improvement of highways across the state under NHIDCL before monsoon, an official statement said on Thursday.

The MP held a meeting with Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Richard urged the union minister to take steps to ensure that the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) expedites the task of repairing and improving important highways across Mizoram, the statement said.

He appealed to Tamta to improve as much stretch as possible National Highway -6/306 between Vairengte and Sairang before the monsoon.

The NH-6, a portion of which is called NH-306, is the lifeline of Mizoram, connecting the state capital Aizawl with Assam's Silchar town.

Richard also urged the minister to improve as many highways as possible into concrete (rigid) pavement to ensure their durability, as Mizoram receives high rainfall.

Tamta assured the Mizoram MP of all possible help, the statement added. PTI CORR BDC