Mizoram MP urges Centre to set up Territorial Army unit in state

Aizawl, April 25 (PTI) Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha MP Richard Vanlalhmangaiha has urged the Centre to set up a Territorial Army unit in the northeastern state, an official statement said on Friday.

Richard made the request during a meeting with Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth in Delhi on Thursday, the statement added.

Previously, Chief Minister Lalduhoma had also urged the Centre to establish a Territorial Army unit in Mizoram.

Underlining the strategic location of Mizoram, which is sandwiched between Bangladesh and Myanmar, Richard emphasised the need for adequate knowledge of the country's defence system on the part of the Mizo people.

He also urged the Union Minister to organise defence study tour programmes across the country for journalists from Mizoram.

Seth, on his part, assured the MP of all possible help and told him that he would pursue the issue at the earliest, the statement added. PTI CORR MNB