Mizoram mulls acquiring BSNL's land parcels across major cities

Aizawl, Feb 10 (PTI) The Mizoram government is mulling acquiring land parcels owned by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in several major cities across the country, an official said on Tuesday.

This strategy aims to use innovative funding and construction partnerships to build necessary facilities on the BSNL lands without placing a direct financial burden on the state exchequer, he said.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma convened a strategic review meeting on Monday to accelerate the acquisition and development of the sites.

To ensure professional execution, Urban Infrastructure Management Services has been appointed as the Project Management Consultant (PMC) through an open tender process, the official said.

The initiative follows a preliminary discussion held in July last year between the Chief Minister and the BSNL chairman-cum-managing director, he said.

During Monday's meeting, the PMC reported that site inspections are currently underway, with surveys completed in Delhi and the Beltola area of Guwahati.

Lalduhoma directed the team to expand their search to include lands in Mumbai, Chennai, Vellore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Shillong.

The official said that the state government is currently exploring a 'zero-cost' development model. The state's General Administration Department has designated the Mizoram Tourism Development Authority to oversee the project. PTI CORR NN