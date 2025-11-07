Mizoram: Myanmar man arrested for killing friend

Aizawl, Nov 7 (PTI) A Myanmar national was arrested for allegedly killing his friend in Mizoram's Kolasib district, police said on Friday.

Lalhlimpuia, 54, attacked Tinchiauva, 58, with a 'dao' in a fit of rage on Thursday. Tinchiauva died on the spot after sustaining injuries on his neck, chest and left arm, they said.

The two men were looking after a farm near Dumkhel, owned by a local for quite some time, they added.

"It is believed that an altercation broke out between them after they got drunk," a police officer said.

On being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and arrested Lalhlimpuia from a nearby farmhouse, he said.

The victim's body was taken to the Bairabi primary health centre, and was handed over to his relatives after the post-mortem examination. PTI CORR SOM