Mizoram: Myanmarese among three held with heroin, areca nuts worth Rs 1 cr

Aizawl, Nov 7 (PTI) Three people, including a Myanmar national, have been arrested for possessing 128 gm of heroin and smuggling areca nuts worth a total of Rs 1 crore in separate operations, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The operations were carried out in Zote village in Champhai district near the India-Myanmar border on Tuesday by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department, and Customs Preventive Force, it said.

The three accused were identified as Nangkhawkhupa (30), Ruatfela (36) both residents of Aizawl, and LT Siama (39) from Myanmar.

The entire consignment and the three accused were handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further legal proceedings, the statement added. PTI CORR ACD