Mizoram: Nearly 2,400 people arrested in drugs, alcohol related cases so far this year

Aizawl, Aug 23 (PTI) Nearly 2,400 people have been arrested in cases related to drugs and alcohol in Mizoram so far this year, an official said on Friday.

A total of 283 people were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 for smuggling drugs, mostly of which was heroin, he said.

A total of 1,956 people were arrested under the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition (MLP) Act, 2019 for consuming, manufacturing or selling alcohol, while 152 people were arrested under the Mizoram Excise Act, 1973, he said.

The Excise Department has seized 13.7 kg of heroin since January, he added.

Among the other items seized were 38 kg of ganja, 5.8 kg of meth tablets, 17,713 litre of country-made liquor, 8,658 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), 69 bottles of foreign-made liquor and 3,999 cans of beer, the official said. PTI CORR SOM