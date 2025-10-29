Mizoram needs 'double-engine' govt: Jitendra Singh

Aizawl, Oct 29 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said Mizoram required a "double-engine" government to usher in development.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Aizawl, Singh said development and welfare schemes do not reach the people unless a party that is in power at the Centre is simultaneously in power in the state.

"If the party in power in the state is not on the same page with the ruling party at the Centre, people are often deprived of development and welfare schemes. Mizoram requires BJP representatives to usher in development," Singh said.

He claimed that the BJP-ruled states perform far better than non-BJP states in terms of development and growth.

Singh, the MoS for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, expressed confidence that the BJP will win the upcoming Dampa bypoll in the state.

He also said the BJP has a prospect of growing in the Christian-dominated state in the near future.

He said the NDA government at the Centre gives top priority to the progress of the Northeastern region and has brought development in various sectors.

Singh arrived in Aizawl for a two-day visit to campaign for the party candidate in the bypoll to the Dampa assembly seat on November 11.

Five candidates are in the fray for the by-election, necessitated by the death of MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) nominated former health minister R Lalthangliana, and Congress has fielded former transport minister John Rotluangliana.

The BJP has nominated Lalhmingthanga, who recently joined the party, while former chief minister Brig T Sailo's People's Conference has fielded K Zahmingthanga. PTI CORR SOM