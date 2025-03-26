Mizoram needs reformation: Home Minister K. Sapdanga

Aizawl, Mar 26 (PTI) Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga on Wednesday said that the utmost need of the state is reformation.

Addressing a conference of the Mizo Journalists' Association (MJA) in east Mizoram's Champhai town, Sapdanga urged scribes to continue to play corrective roles in shaping and reforming the government.

He urged them to not only praise the government's action but also expose the wrongdoings of the administration, and play the role of reformers through writings.

"I am delighted when I see constructive criticisms of government functioning in newspapers. The utmost need of Mizoram is reformation, and I urged journalists to continue to take steps in this regard," Sapdanga, the journalist-turned-politician, said.

Scribes play an important role in the reformation of social life, politics and also in shaping public opinion.

The former editor of 'Vanglaini', the largest circulated daily in Mizoram, said that print or traditional media faced several challenges amid growing digital media.

Citing that print media has its unique value, Sapdanga, who is also the former president of MJA, said that there will come a time again when the world feels the necessity of storing information in writing.

MJA president C. Lalrambuatsaiha, who also spoke on the occasion, emphasised the re-unification of all ethnic Mizo tribes.

He encouraged journalists to have perseverance in their careers and self-restraint in various fields. PTI CORR BDC