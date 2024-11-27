Mizoram new CS Khilli Ram Meena arrives in Aizawl

Aizawl, Nov 27 (PTI) Newly appointed Mizoram chief secretary Khilli Ram Meena arrived here on Wednesday to assume his new role.

Advertisment

He was received at the airport by acting chief secretary H. Lalengmawia and other officials.

Meena is expected to officially take charge on Thursday. Following his arrival, Meena paid a courtesy visit to chief minister Lalduhoma at the latter's office.

On November 21, the Centre had appointed Meena, a 1993-batch officer, to succeed Renu Sharma, who retired in October.

Advertisment

Prior to his appointment, Meena served as an additional secretary in the ministry of minority affairs.

Initially, the Mizoram government had recommended Vumlunmang Vualnam, a 1992-batch IAS officer from Manipur, to take over the position, but the Centre appointed Meena instead. PTI CORR MNB