Mizoram: Opposition MLAs, student body blame Assam Rifles for halting minister’s convoy

Aizawl, Oct 18 (PTI) Mizoram opposition MLAs and a student body on Friday blamed the Assam Rifles for allegedly stopping a minister's car and convoy during routine checking near Aizawl on Thursday.

State Power and Electricity Minister F Rodingliana claimed that his car and carcade were stopped by personnel of the Assam Rifles on the outskirts of Aizawl, while he was returning home from Champhai on Thursday.

The Assam Rifles denied the allegation, maintaining that it halted on its own despite giving clear passage.

The legislature party of the main opposition, Mizo National Front (MNF), said in a statement that Assam Rifles troopers “misbehaved” with the minister, who had been disturbed and delayed for a long time on his way back home after executing his official duty.

"The MNF legislature party strongly blames the paramilitary force for its mischievous act and regards the incident as an insult to the Mizo community and democracy," it said.

The opposition MLAs also urged the state government to fulfil its responsibilities in protecting the Mizo community and democracy.

Lone Congress legislator C Ngunlianchunga and party president Lal Thanzara also blamed the Assam Rifles and termed the incident "unfortunate." The two Congress leaders in their public speech on Friday, demanded that the matter be investigated and asked the paramilitary force to reveal publicly the reason behind troubling the power minister.

State apex student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and the youth wing of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) said that they took the matter seriously and termed the action of Assam Rifles as an insult to the Mizo people, who elected the minister as their representative.

During a meeting on Friday, the MZP passed resolutions, demanding the authority concerned to investigate the matter.

The student body also said it will write to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the incident.

Rodingliana had on Thursday said the security force set up a barricade on the NH-54 between Aizawl and Tuirial, and intercepted his convoy.

"A few metres after we passed the barricade, three personnel stopped us stating that they were told to do so by their commander," Rodinglianan had told PTI.

The Assam Rifles claimed that it had set up a mobile checkpost about 4 km from its Zokhawsang base on Aizawl-Seiling road, and the minister's convoy was given a clear passage during checking. PTI CORR SBN SBN