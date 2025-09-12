Mizoram parties welcome Bairabi-Sairang railway line ahead of PM's visit

Aizawl, Sep 12 (PTI) Three major political parties of Mizoram — the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) and the BJP— welcomed the Bairabi-Sairang broad gauge railway line, which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

A joint statement by the three parties said the railway line will help the northeastern state step into a new chapter in its journey towards economic development.

"The railway line will link Mizoram with other parts of the country. It will enhance economic, social and cultural growth and open wide opportunities for the people of Mizoram in positive ways," the joint statement signed by presidents of the three political parties said.

"It will provide safer, quicker and more affordable travel and open opportunities for trade, employment and tourism growth," it added.

The parties also praised the collective efforts of the Centre, state governments, executing agencies and other stakeholders to materialise the project.

They also thanked the people of Mizoram, who welcomed the project with patience, support and cooperation, the statement added.

The PM is scheduled to arrive here on Saturday and attend a public meeting at Lammual, where he will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line and flag off the first Rajdhani Express between Aizawl and Delhi, and two others trains, Aizawl-Guwahati and Aizawl-Kolkata.

He will also open two education institutions and lay the foundation stone of six central projects in the state. PTI CORR MNB