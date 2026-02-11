Mizoram partners with Indian Army to boost local enrollment

Aizawl, Feb 11 (PTI) To increase the presence of Mizo youths in the Indian armed forces, the Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with the Army Recruitment Office (ARO), an official said.

The collaboration was finalised following a high-level meeting at the ARO headquarters here between Young Mizo Association (YMA) chairman Malsawmzuala Ralte and ARO director Colonel Prakash Kumar Singh, he said.

Recognising annual recruitment rallies as a vital window of opportunity for local candidates, both entities have agreed on a comprehensive support system designed to improve the success rate of local candidates, he said.

Under the proposed partnership, the MYC will lead mobilisation efforts across the state, providing candidates with digital literacy training for online applications and specialised coaching for entrance examinations.

According to the official, recruitment is open to candidates with educational qualifications ranging from class 8 to Bachelor's degrees.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) is currently being drafted and will be signed once finalised to formalise the partnership, the official added.

The MYC is a statutory body established by the Mizoram government in 2008 to promote the welfare and advancement of the state's youth.

Essentially, it acts as a bridge between Mizo students or job-seekers and professional opportunities.

The commission's primary goal is to address unemployment and provide career guidance to youth. PTI CORR MNB