Mizoram people got no benefit from ZPM govt, Cong to return to power: Alka Lamba

Aizawl, Apr 1 (PTI) All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba on Tuesday accused the ZPM government in Mizoram of failing to provide welfare benefits to the people, and asserted that the grand old party would return to power in the state.

She is in Mizoram to strengthen the Congress’s women’s wing in the northeastern state.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, Lamba said that she met former chief minister and ex-state party president Lal Thanhawla and discussed with him the political scenario and the future of the Congress in Mizoram.

She also met the current state Congress president Lal Thanzara and other senior leaders.

"We are very optimistic and have high hopes for the party's prospect of coming back to power. The Congress will regenerate both at the Centre and Mizoram," Lamba said.

The Congress’ 10-year rule came to an end in 2018 when the party was ousted from power by the MNF. The ZPM then won the assembly elections in 2023.

The Congress leader charged the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma with failing to provide welfare benefits to the general public, particularly women.

She claimed that Congress-ruled Telangana gives cooking gas at a subsidised rate of Rs 500 per cylinder per family, while the party’s government in Karnataka provides free public bus transport services to women.

Lamba said that she will also meet Lalduhoma and enquire what his government has done for the welfare of women.

The Congress leader accused the NDA government at the Centre of neglecting the crisis in Manipur.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit Manipur even once since the ethnic violence broke out in the neighbouring state in May 2023, leaving over 250 people dead and thousands homeless.

Harmony is the key for the Congress and the party prays for immediate restoration of peace in Manipur, Lamba said.

Lamba also alleged that the Centre has been neglecting security measures along India's border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, which resulted in rampant trafficking of drugs into Mizoram.

The northeastern state shares a 510 km long border with Myanmar in the east and 318 km with Bangladesh in the west. PTI CORR NN