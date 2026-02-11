Mizoram plans major urban projects on lands vacated by Assam Rifles

Aizawl, Feb 11 (PTI) The Mizoram government is planning major urban projects on lands recently vacated by the Assam Rifles to transform the landscape of the state capital Aizawl, according to an official statement.

An advisory committee, comprising representatives from various organisations tasked with overseeing the land utilisation, finalised a comprehensive redevelopment plan during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday.

A key decision involves the construction of a new, state-of-the-art Vanapa Hall on vacated land near the Assam Rifles Ground, also known as Lammual, the statement said.

This facility will serve as a modern successor to the ageing Vanapa Hall.

The committee resolved that a convention centre previously proposed for the site will now be designated as the new Vanapa Hall to serve as a larger and more modern facility taking advantage of the prime space made available by the military relocation.

The government will soon determine a new use for the existing Vanapa Hall near the Assembly House in the Treasury Square area, which has long served as an auditorium for public events and celebrations.

The meeting also approved the relocation of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and official residence from McDonald Hill in Zarkawt area to Assam Rifles land near the Mizoram New Capital Complex (MINECO), the state secretariat in Khatla.

Officials said this strategic move is designed to resolve logistical hurdles caused by the distance between the current office and the secretariat, thereby reducing travel time, operational costs, and bureaucratic delays.

The site, situated opposite the main entrance of MINECO, was cleared for handover following a February 2 meeting between the chief minister and Assam Rifles Director General Lt. Gen. Vikas Lakhera, they said.

The iconic Loch House in the Tuikual area will be renovated to enhance its historical value while maintaining its original architectural aesthetic.

Additionally, the Hari Mandir at Canteen Kual in the Zodin area will be moved to a new site between Loch House and the CHAN office.

The Assam Rifles have requested to shift two war memorials from Canteen Kual and Treasury Square to their base in Khatla.

Officials said that the state government has committed to preserving over 52 per cent of the vacated land as green cover.

Infrastructure work is expected to begin shortly, with funds already sanctioned for the widening and improvement of main roads within the vacated sectors, they said.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will oversee these projects, officials added.