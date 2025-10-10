Mizoram plans Rs 13,947 cr hydroelectric plant to tackle power shortage: CM

Aizawl, Oct 10 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said his government was planning to construct a pumped storage hydroelectric power plant with an installed capacity of 2,400 MW in Hnahthial district.

Addressing the general conference of Mizo Students' Union (MSU) in Hnahthial town, Lalduhoma said the plant will be built across Darzo Nallah, a tributary of Tuipui river.

The project when completed is expected to play a crucial role in meeting energy demands in the state, he added.

Officials of state power and electricity department said the project is expected to cost around Rs 13,947.50 crore.

The project is designed as an on-stream closed loop type pumped storage facility and will consist of eight units, each with a capacity of 300 MW, they said.

It is projected to generate an annual energy output of 4,993.20 Million Units (MU) with 95 per cent plant availability, officials added.

The CM also said the state government has allocated Rs 285 crore for installation of a 132 kV line to improve power supply in the district. He added that 10 per cent of the project cost will be borne by the Centre under the Gross Budgetary Support (GBS).

Mizoram does not have a major power generation facility and relies heavily on power imports, mainly from Tripura, incurring an annual expenditure of around Rs 400 crore, they added.