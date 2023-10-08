Mizoram Police intensifies crackdown on drug menace as state emerges alternative smuggling route

Aizawl, Oct 8 (PTI) Amid the ongoing strife in Manipur, neighbouring Mizoram has emerged as the new route for smuggling drugs from Myanmar, prompting the state police to step up efforts to counter the menace.

The police action has led to the recovery of drugs worth Rs 60 crore and arrest of two Myanmar nationals within a week, according to officials.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

As efforts are on to control the ethnic unrest in Manipur, drug cartels are looking to make Mizoram the new route for smuggling drugs from Myanmar, the officials said.

"Our relentless action against drug trafficking and smugglers is continuing and Mizoram Police is taking strict action against the transit of drugs in the state," Director General of Police Anil Shukla told PTI.

He said drug smuggling continues to be a major cause of concern for Mizoram, where assembly elections are due to be held this year.

With a view to improve general policing as a whole, and to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of assembly elections, police are making all-out efforts to counter the drug menace. As a result, significant seizures have been made, Shukla said.

On the evening of October 4, the Special Branch team of Aizawl district intercepted a vehicle at Zemabawk East and seized 11.6 kg of crystal methamphetamine worth Rs 34 crore from the illegal possession of Ropianga (37), a resident of the Khawmawi area of Myanmar, the officials said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic (NDPS) Act read with the Foreigners Act was registered in the matter, they said.

In another incident, a 38-year-old woman, Lalremthangi, was arrested from the Lengpui Airport on October 3 with 10.4 kg of crystal meth worth Rs 31 crore in the international market, the officials said.

They said the contraband was being smuggled to Delhi from Myanmar in a suitcase and was seized during X-ray baggage inspection at the airport by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Mizoram Police.

Initial questioning revealed that the accused woman stays in Delhi and works at a spa there, they said.

She had recently visited Myanmar and was returning to Delhi through Aizawl along with the drugs, they said.

Last month, the ANTF had seized about 3 kg of the same rare drug worth Rs 9 crore in the international market.

DGP Shukla said while his force is committed to tackling the threat, the general public is requested to come forward and help the police in identifying and apprehending the drug smugglers.

"All stakeholders are earnestly requested to actively support and participate in strengthening law enforcement agencies by informing them about any illegal activities. Together we can and we will achieve the dream of a drug-free Mizoram," he said.