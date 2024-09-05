Mizoram police seize heroin, meth tablets worth Rs 1.5 crore

Aizawl, Sep 5 (PTI) Mizoram police seized over 2 kg of heroin and 50,500 Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 1.5 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district, an official statement said.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the seizure, the statement said on Wednesday.

A police team from Zokhawthar police station while conducting a random checking on the outskirts of New Hruaikawn village in Champhai district intercepted a vehicle.

On thorough checking of the vehicle, the police team seized 2.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 76.7 lakh and 5.7 kg (50,500 tablets) of Methamphetamine worth Rs 74.6 lakh from the joint possession of David Rosangliana (30) and Lawmsangzuala (27) both from Bulfekzawl village, the statement said.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

A police case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for further legal action and investigation on backward and forward linkages, the statement added. PTI COR RG