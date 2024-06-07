Mizoram Police seizes contraband worth 68 lakh

Aizawl, June 7 (PTI) In a series of swift operations spanning two days, Mizoram Police seized a substantial quantity of heroin and illicit liquor.

The largest haul came from Champhai police station's random inspection at Chalbawia Junction Khankawn check gate on Thursday, where authorities intercepted a car and seized 1.9kg of heroin hidden within 156 soap cases valued at Rs 57 lakh. The vehicle's driver, identified as Lalnunpuia (42) from Zokhawthar in Champhai district, has been arrested.

In a separate operation on Wednesday, Lunglei district special branch team seized 116 grams of heroin, valued at over Rs 3.4 lakh. One person identified as Francis Lalramthanga (42) has been arrested, police said.

In another operation, Mizoram Police seized 66 cases (1,620 cans) of beer and 23 cases (460 bottles) of Soju, with a combined value exceeding Rs 7.39 lakh, and arrested three persons in this connection. The trio, residents of various localities in Aizawl, face charges under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019. PTI COR MNB