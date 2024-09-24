Mizoram: Policeman suspended for assaulting doctors

Aizawl, Sep 24 (PTI) A policeman was suspended in Mizoram for allegedly assaulting three people on a street, officials said on Tuesday.

The policeman, identified as Sailianpuia Sailo who was posted at the Sairang police station near Aizawl, along with five other youths assaulted two doctors and their friend on September 21 night when the three were returning home after work, they said.

The two doctors were working at a church-run hospital in Aizawl.

The accused persons forcefully dragged them out of their vehicle and beat them up, police said.

The two doctors sustained grievous injuries, while their friend had minor injuries, they said.

After a complaint was filed by one of the victims, police launched an investigation and arrested the six accused, including Sailo, on Monday. However, they were released on bail within hours.

The India Medical Association's Mizoram unit demanded a magisterial-level inquiry into the incident and stringent punishment for the accused.