Mizoram political parties condemn killing of woman in Manipur's Jiribam

Aizawl, Nov 10 (PTI) Various political parties in Mizoram, including the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), have strongly condemned the killing of a woman at Zairon Hmar village in Manipur's Jiribam district on November 7.

A 31-year-old woman was killed in an attack by unidentified persons on Zairon Hmar village in Jiribam district on Thursday night. Six houses were burnt in the incident. The woman's charred remains were found by villagers on Friday afternoon.

The ZPM on its official social media handle said that it strongly condemned the brutal killing.

Oppositions Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress also vehemently condemned the torching of houses at Zairon Hmar village village besides the killing of the woman.

The MNF said in a statement, "It is deeply distressing to witness this horrific tragedy while efforts toward peace are ongoing... ".

The party also urged the authorities concerned to take prompt and decisive action against the perpetrators. PTI CORR RG