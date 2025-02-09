Mizoram poll panel to decide on CM Lalduhoma’s election code breach on Monday

Aizawl, Feb 9 (PTI) The Mizoram state election commission, which had served a show-cause notice to Chief Minister Lalduhoma for allegedly violating the model code of conduct ahead of the February 12 village council polls, is likely to decide on the matter on Monday, a senior official said.

State election commissioner H. Lalthlangliana said, "The chief minister submitted an explanation on Friday." The complaint was filed by opposition Mizo National Front (MNF).

He said, "A detailed report about the alleged poll code violation has been submitted by the Kolasib district election officer as it took place in the border district." In his complaint submitted on February 6, MNF general secretary J Rosangpuia alleged that Lalduhoma violated the poll code by announcing the government's new policies while meeting Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leaders from Tuirial west block in Kolasib district.

He further alleged that a photograph showing the CM and Tuirial west block ZPM leaders was made viral from the CMO, which also contravened the MCC provisions.

Earlier, the SEC pardoned PWD minister Vanlalhlana for violating the code after he apologised.

Elections to 544 village councils in nine districts barring three autonomous district councils in Siaha and Lawngtlai districts and 111 local councils within Aizawl Municipal Corporation and Lunglei Municipal Council are scheduled to be held on February 12.

At least 6,829 candidates are in the fray for 544 village councils and 2,076 aspirants for 111 local councils, officials said.

Counting will be held from 7 pm or as soon as polling is over on February 12, they said.