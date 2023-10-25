Mizoram polls: 112 of 174 candidates crorepatis; state AAP chief richest with Rs 68.93 cr assets

Aizawl: Altogether 112 out of 174 candidates in the fray for Mizoram assembly elections are crorepatis, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Andrew Lalremkima Pachuau being the richest among them with declared assets worth nearly Rs 69 crore.
According to the affidavits of the candidates accessed by PTI, 64.4 per cent of the candidates declared assets worth Rs 1 crore or more.
With declared assets valued at Rs 68.93 crore, AAP’s Mizoram president Andrew Lalremkima Pachuau is the richest. He contesting from Aizawl North-III constituency.
Pachuau is followed by R Vanlaltluanga (Serchhip seat) of the Congress with Rs 55.6 crore assets while H Ginzalala (Champhai North) of the Zoram People's Movement is in the third position with a declared asset of Rs 36.9 crore.
The source of their income is business, according to their affidavits.
Ramhlun-Edena, an independent candidate from Serchhip seat, is the poorest. He has movable assets worth Rs 1,500.
In his affidavit uploaded in the Election Commission website, BJP nominee JB Rualchhinga from Lawngtlai West has mistakenly declared his assets as worth Rs 90.32 crore.
The party has sought rectification from the election department.
In the 2018 assembly polls, MNF nominee Lalrinenga Sailo (Hachhek) was the richest with declared assets valued at Rs 100 crore, followed by party colleague Robert Romawia Royte (Aizawl East-II) who had assets worth Rs 44 crore.
However, Sailo's assets have significantly reduced to Rs 26.24 crore and that of Royte to Rs 32.24 crore this time.
Of the 16 women candidates, Congress nominee Meriam L. Hrangchal (Lunglei South) is the richest with assets worth Rs 18.63 crore.
MNF president and Chief Minister Zoramthanga is the richest among the presidents of five contesting political parties with assets worth Rs 5 crore.
ZPM chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma, who seeks public mandate from Serchhip seat, has assets worth Rs 4 crore.
While Mizoram Congress president Lalsawta (Aizawl West-III) has declared assets worth Rs 6 crore, BJP president Vanlalhmuaka (Dampa) is in possession of assets worth Rs 31.31 lakh.
Five candidates — three from ZPM and one each from MNF and BJP — have pending criminal cases.
In the 2018 polls, nine candidates, including Zoramthanga and former chief minister Lal Thanhawla, had criminal cases pending against them.
Deputy Chief Minister Tawnpui, who is contesting from Tuichang seat for the second time, is the eldest among the candidates. He is 80.
At 31 years, woman candidate Lalruatfeli Hlawndo, who is contesting from two seats as an independent, and BJP nominee F Vanhmingthanga are the youngest.