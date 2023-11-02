Mizoram polls: 7,671 people exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

Aizawl, Nov 2 (PTI) A total of 7,671 people have voted in the Mizoram assembly elections through home voting and postal ballot facilities, an election official said on Thursday.

Out of these, 1,998 votes have been cast through home voting and 5,673 votes were polled through postal ballots, Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela said in a statement.

Polling for the 40-member assembly will be held on November 7, and the votes will be counted on December 3.

Home voting facility is offered to people of 80 years and above along with persons with disability (PwD), while the postal ballots are for the polling personnel, other officials and people working in essential services.

Of the 11 districts, the highest home and postal voting have been recorded in Aizawl at 1,654. It is followed by 1,114 votes in Lunglei and 1,064 votes in Lawngtlai, the statement said.

"Data received from different districts could not be compiled properly due to the difference in the schedule of conducting home voting and postal ballot through facilitation centre in various districts," Lianzela said.

He further said that the full bench of the Election Commission held a video conference with the officials of the Mizoram government along with those from the other four poll-bound states -- Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana -- along with their 12 neighbouring states.

Mizoram has 8,52,088 voters -- 4,39,026 women and 4,13,062 men.