Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister and MNF candidate Zoramthanga lost to ZPM's Lalthansanga by 2,101 votes in the Aizawl East-1 seat, according to the Election Commission.

Lalthansanga secured 10,727 votes, while Zoramthanga got 8,626 votes, it said.

Lalsanglura Ralte of the Congress managed 2,520 votes.

The counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday amid tight security.