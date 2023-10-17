Mizoram polls: Congress promises Rs 15 lakh health insurance, old pension scheme, subsidised LPG

Aizawl, Oct 17 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Mizoram, making a slew of promises, including the reintroduction of the old pension scheme, LPG cylinders at Rs 750 for poor households and a health insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh per family for cashless treatment at hospitals.

The Congress also named Meriam L Hrangchal as its candidate in the Lunglei South seat, defying the diktat of a students' organisation that Mizo women who marry non-Mizos should not be given tickets by any political party.

Promising to establish an efficient, transparent and corruption-free government, the Congress in its 12-page manifesto said it would strengthen grassroots democracy by giving more power, responsibilities and financial resources to the village councils and local bodies, if voted to power.

The Congress will set up better and durable public infrastructure assets such as roads, airports, power lines to promote all-round economic development of Mizoram, it said.

To enable farmers and entrepreneurs develop sustainable economic and livelihood activities, and prosper, the Congress announced the 'Tang Puihna' scheme, under which monetary assistance of Rs 2 lakh would be provided.

If voted to power, the Congress said that its government will provide health insurance cover of Rs 15 lakhs to each family for cashless treatment in hospitals, given that they do not have a member who is a regular government employee.

It also promised to make a budgetary provision of Rs 5 crore every year, for providing assistance to patients undergoing treatment for cancer and other serious ailments.

The party, which ruled the state form 2008 to 2018 and before that, from 1989 to 1998, said it would establish a 'young Mizo entrepreneurs programme' with startup funding provisions, and target creating 1 lakh jobs for the state's youths.

Among other promises it made were an old-age pension of Rs 2,000 per month, and LPG cylinders at Rs 750 for Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Household, besides those Below Poverty Line and families headed by women.

The manifesto was released by state Congress vice-president Lal Thanzara. He also announced that Hrangchal will be the party candidate in the Lunglei South seat, defying the diktat of influential students' organisation Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP).

The Congress had on Monday announced its candidates for 39 of the 40 seats, leaving the Lunglei South seat The MZP had appealed to all political parties not to nominate any Mizo woman who got married to a non-Mizo person, maintaining that it would ensure that such a candidate is not elected.

Polling for the assembly elections will be held on November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The ruling MNF and main opposition ZPM have already announced the names of their candidates for all 40 constituencies. PTI CORR SOM