Mizoram: Portion of under-construction railway station collapses due to landslide

Aizawl, Aug 29 (PTI) A portion of an under-construction railway station in Mizoram's Kolasib district collapsed due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain, a senior official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the area in Kawnpui was lashed by heavy rain, he said.

The landslide occurred along the Bairabi-Sairang railway project, damaging 50 per cent of the station, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official said.

No person was injured in the incident.

The railway station was slated to be completed by March next year.

The 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway project connecting Mizoram to the rest of the country is scheduled to be completed and commissioned by July next year, according to NFR officials.

Around 93 per cent of construction work is complete, they said.

Mizoram has been experiencing torrential rainfall since August 19, resulting in landslides and landslips in several places.

At least 42 people have been killed in landslides and other natural calamities across the state since March this year, disaster management and rehabilitation department officials added. PTI CORR RBT