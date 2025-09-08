Mizoram prepares for Modi's likely visit on Sept 13 to inaugurate railway project

Aizawl, Sep 8 (PTI) Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga on Monday convened a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi is scheduled to visit Mizoram to inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway line project on Saturday.

Sapdanga said the inauguration of the new railway line project will be a milestone for Mizoram as it will enhance connectivity between the northeastern state and the rest of the country, a statement said.

He urged all departments to ensure flawless coordination to ensure that programmes are conducted efficiently, it said.

Security arrangements at Lengpui airport, Sairang railway station, Thuampui helipad and Aizawl's Lammual, where the main function will be held, were reviewed, it added.

Elaborate traffic management, arrangement for accommodation, reception protocols and public participation were also discussed in the meeting.

Plans for cultural presentations and other ceremonial arrangements were also reviewed, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena and senior officials of various departments, besides those from the Northeast Frontier Railways.

The 51.38-km-long railway line will link Mizoram's capital Aizawl to the rest of the country via Assam's Silchar town, effectively bringing the state to the country's railway map.

The line has 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges. Bridge 144, which rises to 104 metres, is touted to be the tallest pier railway bridge in the country. PTI CORR SOM