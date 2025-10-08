Mizoram processes over 18 online RTI queries daily: official

Aizawl, Oct 8 (PTI) Mizoram has processed an average of over 18 queries daily since the introduction of the online RTI system in July 2022, Chief Information Commissioner John Neihlaia said on Wednesday.

Neihlaia said Mizoram is the eighth state in the country to introduce an online RTI system.

At least 22,078 RTI applications have been received through the online system, with an average of 18.5 queries processed daily, he said.

Since the establishment of the Mizoram Information Commission in 2006, 171 complaints have been received over 19 years, with no cases pending, he added.

Governor VK Singh said the Right to Information (RTI) Act is a vital instrument for strengthening democracy.

Addressing the celebration of RTI week in Aizawl, Singh said the RTI Act is a cornerstone of transparency, accountability and public participation in governance.

He stressed that while the RTI Act empowers citizens, it must not be misused to harass others or waste public resources.

Singh urged government officials to diligently fulfil their obligations under the Act and emphasised the need to protect them from unnecessary burden that hinders the discharge of their duties.

He further emphasised that the RTI Act should be used constructively to promote good governance, strengthen trust between the government and citizens, and foster accountability.