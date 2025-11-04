Mizoram Raj Bhavan celebrates foundation days of Delhi, 10 states

Aizawl, Nov 4 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, on Tuesday, participated in a grand celebration here marking the foundation days of Delhi and 10 other states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Tamil Nadu, Raj Bhavan sources said.

The event was held at the Raj Bhavan's Durbar hall here.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh underscored the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' which seeks to promote unity, mutual respect and cultural exchange among India’s diverse communities..

He noted that each state and union territory has its own distinct strengths and identity, and that these differences form the foundation of India’s collective resilience.

"Our diversity is our strength," he said, adding that it is essential in driving the nation toward the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

The governor also encouraged everyone to respect the cultures, traditions and customs of others, and to actively share and promote their own heritage wherever they go, thereby fostering greater mutual understanding.

The programme also featured captivating video documentaries showcasing the rich heritage, geography and cultural ethos of Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, the Raj Bhanvan sources said. PTI CORR RG