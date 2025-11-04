Mizoram ranks 2nd among least corrupt states, says Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Nov 4 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday claimed that the state holds the distinction of being the second least corrupt state in the country, and described this as a “milestone”.

Speaking at the celebration of the diamond jubilee year of the Mara Students' Organisation (MSO) here, he also said that Mizoram is one of the best-performing states in the Northeastern region in terms of tourist attractions.

"According to a researcher, our state is the second least corrupt in the country. This is a milestone for our state," the chief minister said.

Though the CM did not elaborate, he was apparently referring to the CMS India corruption study report. He had spoken about this feat last month also.

Lalduhoma urged the students to collaborate with the government to fight against corruption.

He said that the ZPM government has so far created 515 new jobs since its formation in December 2023 till August this year.

The government has so far approved 2087 posts to be filled through direct or open recruitment and 532 others through limited departmental exams, he said. PTI CORR NN