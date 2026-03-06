Mizoram records 12.68 lakh tourist footfall in last 2 years: Minister

Aizawl, Mar 6 (PTI) Mizoram has recorded a total tourist footfall of 12.68 lakh in the last two years, state Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar informed the assembly on Friday.
The state, known for its rolling hills and vibrant culture, saw a massive increase in both domestic and international tourists between 2024 and 2025.
Responding to a question from Mizo National Front (MNF) member and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Lalchhandama Ralte, Hmar said that more than 12.68 lakh tourists, including 16,898 foreigners, visited the state in 2024 and 2025.
In 2024, Mizoram welcomed a total of 4,27,302 tourists, and the figure increased to 8,41,322 in 2025, he said.
Hmar said domestic tourists formed the bulk of the numbers, accounting for 98.66 per cent of the total arrivals in the past two years.
He said that 4.21 lakh domestic tourists visited Mizoram in 2024, which nearly doubled to 8.29 lakh in 2025.
The minister said that international arrivals also saw a 112 per cent increase in 2025 compared to the previous year.
According to Hmar, a total of 5,414 foreign tourists visited the state in 2024 and the figure increased to 11,484 in 2025.
Officials attributed the surge in tourist footfall to improved infrastructure, including rail connectivity and aggressive promotional campaigns highlighting the state's eco-tourism potential.
In his address to the assembly on the first day of the ongoing Budget session on February 17, Governor Vijay Kumar Singh had claimed that the state has steadily emerged as the fastest-growing tourist destination in the Northeast, catalysed by the historic arrival of the national railway network and a surge in high-value infrastructure investments.
The 51.38-km-long Bairabi-Sairang railway line, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13 last year, has brought Mizoram on the country's railway map.
The railway link has not only integrated Aizawl into the national grid but also triggered a sharp increase in tourist arrivals, the governor had said.
Earlier, Hmar had told PTI that collective efforts by the government and the public to promote the state's tourism potential have begun to yield positive results, and more tourists are now exploring the state.
He had also said that the government's priority is to provide quality stay to the visitors and make Mizoram a quality destination, particularly during winter. PTI CORR ACD