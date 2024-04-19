Mizoram records 57 pc polling till 5pm

Aizawl, Apr 19 (PTI) More than 56 per cent of the total 8.56 lakh voters in Mizoram exercised their franchise for the lone Lok Sabha seat till 5 pm on Friday, election officials said.

State additional chief electoral officer H Lianzela said 56.68 per cent voter turnout was reported till 5 pm when the deadline for voting ended. There are six candidates in the fray.

However, the percentage could increase as polling continued in some booths for those who entered polling areas before the deadline, he said.

He said that polling, which began across 1,276 polling stations at 7am, was peaceful and no law and order issue was reported.

Lianzela said some EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines malfunctioned, which were resolved and replaced immediately.

Around 6,500 poll personnel, over 3,000 policemen and 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) were deployed for the exercise.

Chief minister and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma exuded confidence that his party will win the polls.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote at west Aizawl's Chawlhhmun area, he claimed that his party had the support of the majority and the charismatic quality of candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha.

He added that his party will remain neutral and join neither the BJP-led NDA nor the INDIA bloc.

The main opposition party, Mizo National Front (MNF) chief Zoramthanga, also expressed confidence of winning the polls.

The MNF has fielded K. Vanlalvena, the sitting Rajya Sabha member from the state.

Congress has fielded former state home secretary Lalbiakzama, while BJP nominated its state president Vanlalhmuaka.

Rita Malsawmi of People's Conference (PC) party and independent candidate Lalhriatrenga Chhangte are also in the fray.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, then ruling MNF nominee C. Lalrosanga defeated his nearest opponent Lalnghinglova Hmar, an independent candidate backed by the Congress and ZPM, by a margin of 8,140 votes. PTI COR MNB