Mizoram records over 49 per cent polling till 3 pm

Aizawl, Apr 19 (PTI) More than 49 per cent of total 8.56 lakh voters in Mizoram have exercised their franchise for the lone Lok Sabha seat till 3 pm on Friday, election officials said.

Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state is underway amid tight security arrangements, they said.

The state recorded 49.77 per cent voting till 3 pm, according to an election official.

Officials said that polling will conclude at 5 pm. However, voters who entered the polling area before 5 pm will be allowed to cast their votes after the deadline, they said.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas appealed to the people, particularly government servants and their families, to turn up in large numbers to cast their votes.

The government has declared holiday for government servants and paid holiday for private sector employees to ensure that they exercise their voting rights in the elections, he said.

Mizoram had recorded 63.13 per cent voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Mizoram has 8.56 lakh voters, including 4.4 lakh female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise this time to decide the fate of six candidates. PTI CORR RG