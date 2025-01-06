Mizoram registers 1.5 pc increase in voter count, over 8.69 lakh electors in final rolls

Aizawl, Jan 6 (PTI) Mizoram’s voter count rose by 1.5 per cent compared to last year, with the final electoral rolls for 2025 showing 8,69,813 voters, the state’s election department said on Monday.

According to the latest figures, there are 4,48,925 women electors, outnumbering the 4,20,888 men voters by 28,037, the department added.

Mamit district is the only region where men voters exceed women by 576.

Aizawl district leads with the highest voter count at 2,92,115, followed by Lunglei with 1,02,304. Hnahthial district, created in 2019, has the least number of electors at 16,436, it said.

The rolls include 4,294 service voters, 91 of whom are women, with no transgender voters registered.

The final voter list shows an increase of 13,516 voters (1.5 per cent) compared to the previous draft voter list published on October 29 last year in which there were 8,56,297 voters.

Mizoram has 40 assembly constituencies, one Lok Sabha seat, and one Rajya Sabha seat, with 1,301 polling stations across 11 districts. PTI CORR MNB