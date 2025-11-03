Mizoram released over Rs 118 cr so far for ginger procurement this year: Officials

Aizawl, Nov 3 (PTI) The Mizoram government released over Rs 118 crore as support price for the procurement of raw ginger from farmers this year, officials said on Monday.

The figure was highlighted at a meeting of the Agricultural Marketing Board (MAMB), chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

“The government released Rs 118.89 crore as support price to ginger growers, with an additional Rs 20 crore yet to be disbursed,” an official release said.

A total of 3,38,354 quintals of ginger were procured from farmers in the current year under the state's flagship 'Bana Kaih' (Handholding) scheme, it said.

A financial assistance of around Rs 9 crore is expected from the Centre under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for ginger procurement in the 2025-2026 fiscal, the release said.

Other key deliberations at the meeting included preparations for the upcoming harvest season and Mizoram’s participation in a NITI Aayog consultation on ginger.

Earlier, Vanlalruata had mentioned “irregularities” in the procurement and distribution of ginger in Champhai district, and that the state government was investigating the matter.

Officials said a probe team submitted its report to the agricultural marketing board in this regard. PTI CORR RBT