Mizoram reports first Covid case after seven months

Aizawl, May 30 (PTI) Two persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, seven months after the last such case was reported in the state, health department officials said.

The patients are undergoing treatment at Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH) in Falkawn near Aizawl, they said.

Mizoram reported the last Covid-19 case in October 2024 during which 73 people had contracted the virus in the state.

Following the detection of the two new cases, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the state's health department on Friday issued advisories and urged people not to panic.

The IDSP urged people to adhere to Covid protocols, practice regular hand washing and use hand sanitisers.

It also asked persons having Covid-19 symptoms to take preventive measures and avoid going to public places. PTI CORR RBT