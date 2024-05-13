Mizoram: Results of class 10 board exams to be announced on Tuesday

Aizawl, May 13 (PTI) The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will announce the results of the class 10 final examinations on Tuesday, an official said.

MBSE chairman JH Zoremthang said the results will be declared at 12 pm.

He said the results could be seen at the MBSE office in Aizawl's Chaltlang, as well on mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

Zoremthang said the MBSE will also announce the results of the class 12 exams within this month.

This year, the class 10 board exams were held from February 26 to March 15. PTI CORR SOM