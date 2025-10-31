Mizoram: Ruling ZPM govt in ICU, will lose 2028 polls, says MNF leader Lalruatkima

Aizawl, Oct 31 (PTI) Mizoram’s main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Lalruatkima on Friday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), asserting the party has no prospect of winning the 2028 assembly elections.

Addressing MNF workers at a meeting in Serlui South block of Kolasib district, Lalruatkima alleged that people were dissatisfied with ZPM’s governance and that the party had lost public support.

He claimed that the ZPM government had raised taxes and collected cess for road construction, but no improvement was seen.

"ZPM is in the ICU. People were dissatisfied and worried during the two years of its rule. ZPM has no chances of winning the 2028 assembly polls," the former rural development minister said.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said the party's influence has been steadily dwindling in the state like in the rest of the country.

Lalruatkima expressed confidence that the MNF will win the upcoming assembly Dampa bypoll.

"MNF is the only contender, which is most likely to win the bypoll. The ruling ZPM has chosen the wrong candidate and people have no faith in the Congress. There is no other party," he said.

Polling for Dampa by-election will be held on November 11 where 20,790 voters, including 10,185 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of five candidates.

Counting of votes will be held on November 14.

The ruling ZPM has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, MNF nominated party senior vice-president and former health minister R. Lalthangliana and Congress fielded party vice-president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana.

The BJP has nominated Lalhmingthanga, who recently joined the saffron party, while former chief minister Brig. T Sailo's party (People's Conference) fielded its vice-president K. Zahmingthanga." The Dampa bypoll was necessitated following the death of incumbent MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21. PTI CORR MNB