Mizoram: Ruling ZPM sweeps village and local council polls

Aizawl, Feb 13 (PTI) Mizoram's ruling party, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), emerged victorious in the village council (VC) and local council (LC) elections, securing a commanding majority.

The ZPM won 266 out of the total 543 VCs and 54 out of 110 LCs, according to the final results announced by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday.

The Congress won in 43 VCs and 14 LCs, while the BJP secured 1 VC. There were also seven VCs and two LCs where only independent candidates were elected.

The SEC noted that there was no clear majority in 104 village councils and 13 local councils.

ZPM won 1,153 seats in 543 VCs, followed by MNF with 744 seats, Congress (406), BJP (17), Hmar People's Convention (4) and independents (87), the SEC said.

In the 110 LCs, the ruling party bagged 363 seats, MNF (197), Congress (147) and independents (11), it said.

A single VC or LC usually has 3 to 7 seats.

Polling for the 534 village councils in nine districts barring three Autonomous District Councils (ADC) in two districts and 110 local councils within Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) was held peacefully on Wednesday, the commission said.

Around 75 per cent of over 4.4 lakh voters cast their votes in the VC polls, while 64.79 percentage polling was recorded in the LC polls, it added. PTI CORR MNB