Mizoram seeks funds from Centre for border roads

Aizawl, Nov 24 (PTI) Mizoram has sought financial assistance from the Centre for the construction of border roads across the state, an official statement said on Monday.

During a meeting with Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi, Chief Minister Lalduhoma requested him to sanction funds for the Pukzing–Silsury road in north-western Mamit district, bordering Bangladesh, and the Champhai–Tualpui road, the statement added.

The projects were unanimously approved in the previous meeting of the Empowered Inter-Ministerial Committee of DoNER Ministry in August, it said.

In response, Scindia informed the CM that the projects will be sanctioned in the current financial year or next fiscal depending on the availability of funds, it said.

Lalduhoma was accompanied by Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, adviser to the CM (Handholding Scheme) KC Lalmalsawmzauva, and officer on special duty (OSD) to the CM Lalrodingi during the meeting, the statement said. PTI CORR MNB