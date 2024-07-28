Mizoram seeks special package from Centre to implement flagship programme

Aizawl, Jul 28 (PTI) Mizoram has requested a special financial package from the Centre to implement its flagship programme, 'Bana Kaih' or 'Hand-holding' policy, an official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Sunday.

During the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that his government will implement the hand-holding policy to reduce economic disparity between urban and rural populations and generate more employment in the state, according to an official.

The policy aims to address the availability of institutional credit, particularly microcredit, for agricultural and small industrial endeavours. The programme will integrate various central government schemes and initiatives.

The Mizoram government has allocated Rs 200 crore for the policy for the fiscal year 2024-25, in addition to a Rs 110 crore corpus fund for agricultural assurance.

The policy focuses on empowering various sectors, including supporting farmers through the purchase of local agricultural or horticultural produce, food processing, marketing agricultural and allied products, promoting entrepreneurship and skill development, creating employment opportunities for youths, and boosting small-scale and agro-based industries.

Horticulture, fisheries, veterinary and animal husbandry, and sericulture activities, which are vital for many in the state, will receive renewed attention under the hand-holding policy.

During the NITI Aayog meeting, Lalduhoma noted that Mizoram faces high living and project costs due to its remote location. Despite these challenges, the state government is striving to match the development levels of other states through aggressive implementation of sustainable development goals.

Lalduhoma highlighted Mizoram's need for better roads and communication infrastructure, pointing out that the state's road density is significantly below the national average. He also emphasised the state's acute shortages in water, power, education, public health, hygiene, and administrative infrastructure.

Unlike other states, Mizoram has limited industrial income sources and requires special consideration and assistance.

The chief minister requested financial aid in the form of a 'peace dividend,' noting that Mizoram has not received funds under the security-related expenditure (SRE) scheme like its neighbouring states. PTI CORR MNB