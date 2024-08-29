Mizoram seeks to host National Games in 2032

Aizawl, Aug 29 (PTI) The Mizoram government on Thursday informed the Centre that the northeastern state is willing to host the National Games in 2032.

During a meeting in New Delhi, Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar informed Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju of the state's willingness to host the mega sports event eight years later, according to an official statement.

Hmar also told Rijiju that Mizoram is preparing athletes and sportspersons to participate and represent the country in the Olympics in 2036.

He said that a two-day sports conclave was held between June 13-14 in Aizawl for the purpose.

Hmar, who also holds the labour, employment, skill development and entrepreneurship portfolio, urged the Union minister to include skill development schemes for minorities as much as possible under his ministry.

Rijiju, on his part, told Hmar that he will explore avenues to include projects for the development of sports and skill development schemes for Mizoram under the Minority Affairs ministry.

He said he had also discussed the matter with Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma. PTI CORR SBN SBN