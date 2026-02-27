Mizoram sent back 1,177 non-tribals for ILP violations in two years: State home minister

Aizawl, Feb 27 (PTI) At least 1,177 non-tribal people were sent back from Mizoram for violating Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulations over the past two years, Home Minister K Sapdanga informed the Assembly on Friday.

In a written response to a query from opposition Congress member C Ngunlianchunga, the home minister stated that more than 3.39 lakh ILPs were issued in 2024 and 2025.

"Of these, 3,17,807 were temporary permits, while the remaining 22,185 were regular ILPs," he said.

Data provided by the home minister revealed a steady increase in ILP issuance, with 1,59,608 permits issued in 2024 and 1,80,384 in 2025.

Kolasib district issued the highest number of 1,90,528 permits, followed by Aizawl district (1,23,063), he said.

Notably, 46,482 of the Aizawl permits were issued at the Lengpui Airport counter.

Sapdanga further said the state government generated a revenue of Rs 15.12 crore through ILP issuance during the period.

Meanwhile, the state's apex student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), has demanded a comprehensive revamp of existing frameworks to strengthen ILP enforcement following reports of rising influx and the circumvention of entry protocols.

During a recent press conference here, the organisation leaders said an increasing number of non-locals are securing entry into Mizoram via "self-sponsorship" or through the sponsorship of other non-local entities, thereby bypassing the traditional requirement for indigenous permanent resident endorsement.

The body urged the government to plug regulatory gaps and called for the immediate rescission of two notifications issued in 2016 and 2017.

These provisions allow non-tribal trade licence holders to act as self-sponsors and authorise the sponsorship of up to five subordinate managers or labourers, which, according to the MZP, undermines the ILP integrity and threatens the demographic stability of the Mizo people. PTI CORR MNB