Mizoram set to introduce Bill to regulate firecrackers during festive season

Aizawl, Dec 12 (PTI) The Mizoram government is set to introduce a Bill in the next budget session to regulate the use of firecrackers during the festive season, an official said on Friday.

The official said a meeting of top officials, senior police officers and civil society organisations chaired by Home Minister K. Sapdanga on Thursday decided that 'The Mizoram Firecrackers (Regulation & Control) Bill, 2025' will be introduced in the next budget session to curb the use of firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials.

The meeting decided that all government employees, security forces, merchants, members of Young Mizo Association (YMA), church members and online marketing agencies should be asked through their respective departments, establishments or organisations not to sell, buy or use firecrackers during the festive season, he said.

Mizoram has previously banned firecrackers during the festive season to reduce pollution and maintain the sanctity of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In preparation for the grand festivities, the state administration has also announced traffic measures in Aizawl. A 'no vehicle zone' will be enforced between Chanmari and Zodin Square, a 3 km stretch with major shopping complexes, on December 23, 24, and 31 from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm.

The government has also announced cash prizes for best street decorations to ensure that all the streets in Aizawl look attractive during the festive season. PTI CORR MNB